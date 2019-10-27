Three suffering non-life threatening injuries after Humboldt Street shooting

An investigation is underway after three people were shot in South Bend.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday in the 2200 block of W. Humboldt Street.

South Bend Police tell 16 News Now that a 21-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman were injured in the shooting.

Two of the victims were found when officers responded to a ShotSpotter Activation. The third was taken to the hospital before first responders were on scene.

All three are expected to survive their injuries.

Initial reports indicate there may have been a party in the area before the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information can call call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.