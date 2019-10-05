Three people injured in rear end crash in Cass County

Three people were hospitalized after a rear end crash in Pokagon Township Friday night.

Around 9:44 pm Friday, deputies responded to a personal injury traffic crash that occurred on M-51 near Saddlebred Lane in Pokagon Township .

17-year-old Hunter Lee Williamson and his passenger, 18-year-old Dashawn Lee Brooks, were south bound on M-51 turning left into a driveway when they were rear-ended by 41-year-old Todd Barklow Martine.

Williamson and Brooks were transported by family to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for their injuries. Martine was transported by ambulance to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac.

Seatbelts were worn and alcohol was a factor. The crash remains under investigation.