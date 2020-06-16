Three people injured in Elkhart County

Three people were injured Tuesday morning at an Elkhart County home.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery call Tuesday morning on the 54600 block of CR 1 in Elkhart. The report involved four people; three were treated for injuries at the scene.

A 30-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man reported wounds consistent with lacerations. A 52-year-old woman reported multiple contusions. The three people were later transported by ambulance for medical treatment.

The fourth person was detained by Sheriff’s deputies for questioning. Detectives with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating.