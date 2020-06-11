Three people hospitalized after shooting in Goshen

Three people are hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Goshen.

According to our reporting partners at the Goshen News, at around 7:30 an officer made a traffic stop in the 100 block of South 7th Street and discovered the occupants in the vehicle had been involved in a shooting in the 300 block of South 10th street.

Two men and woman were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

Residents in the area said they heard several gunshots and saw people running between houses.

Goshen police said several people have been taken in for questioning, but there is no word of any arrests.

This is a developing story, so stay with 16 News Now for the very latest.

