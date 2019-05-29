Three people from northern Indiana killed in Ohio Turnpike crash

Three people from northern Indiana died Monday afternoon in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike west of Toledo.

The crash began when a semi traveling east crossed the median into the westbound lanes between milepost 30 and milepost 29.5, hitting three vehicles.

The eastbound semi was being driven by Kenneth E. Trowbridge, 29, of South Bend, Indiana. After veering across the median, the truck crashed into a Ford F250 being driven by Refugio Elisandro Nunez-Pena, 39, of Plymouth, Indiana. Both drivers, as well as a passenger in the truck, Simone D. Nunez, 42, of Plymouth, Indiana died in the crash. A 15-year-old minor in the truck sustained critical injuries and was taken to Toledo Medical Center.

Another semi traveling westbound took damage from debris, though the driver was not injured.

After crossing the median, the semi's trailer came loose. A fourth vehicle swerved to the left but was still hit by the trailer. The driver was Isabella Nunez, 18, of Plymouth, Indiana. She was uninjured, though passengers Trevor Fisher, 19, of Plymouth and a nine-year-old had minor injures and were taken to Toledo Medical Center.