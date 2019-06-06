Three overnight shootings reported in South Bend

Two people were injured, and two others were grazed by bullets in a total of three shootings early Thursday morning in South Bend.

In the first shooting, at around 1 a.m., two people were grazed by bullets on Irvington Avenue near Michigan Street.

At around 1:30 a.m., a man was shot in the back on North Carlisle Street near Orange Street. He was taken to the hospital.

About 12 minutes later, another man was shot in the back on North Brookfield Street near Rupel Street. Police haven't said if any of the shootings are related, or if they have any suspects in mind.