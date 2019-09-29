Three more EEE animal cases confirmed in Michigan as aerial spraying begins

Aerial spraying treatment to combat Eastern Equine Encephalitis begins Sunday night in Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties.

The announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services comes as three more EEE animal cases have been confirmed in Allegan and Livingston counties.

Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says the aerial treatment is happening because the disease is an emergent threat to Michigan's public health.

The spraying will be done by low-flying aircraft beginning in the early evening and continuing until 4:30 a.m.

Though the aerial spray reduces human risk to EEE, it does not eliminate it. Health officials remind people of the following precautions:

• Avoid being outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitos that carry the EEE virus are most active.

• Applying insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

• Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

• Maintaining window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

• Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

• Using nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

Learn more at Michigan.gov/EEE