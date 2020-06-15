Three killed in crash near intersection of SR 2 and Strawberry Rd

A crash near the intersection of State Road 2 and Strawberry Road resulted in the death of three people late Sunday night.

According to police, they are still working to identify those involved.

St. Joseph County FACT is investigating the crash and say that one vehicle with two occupants was travelling the wrong direction on State Road 2 when it collided head-on with another vehicle with one occupant.

According to police, at least one of the vehicles caught fire shortly after the crash with both occupants inside.

St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann confirmed all three died at the scene from their injuries.

Nearby residents were sad to hear of last night's events.

"I feel terrible about it that three people got killed there. That's all I feel," said nearby resident Cleo Kaminski.

But those nearby were not necessarily surprised that something like that would happen at the particular intersection. It is one that requires crossing four lanes of traffic.

"Many, many trucks. It's hard to get out on that highway now. Of course, with the COVID thing, it's a little bit better, but it's very hard to get out. It's a very busy intersection," Kaminski said.

The crash and the following investigation caused both directions of State Road 2 to temporarily close Sunday night.

Police say a third vehicle was also struck after the initial crash. That driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

This is a story that 16 News Now will continue to follow.