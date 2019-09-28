Three injured in head on crash

The Cass County Sheriff's office was called to investigate a personal injury crash at the intersection of M-51 and Warren Rd, in Howard Township.

56-year-old Vicky Light, was South Bound on M-51 when a vehicle driving North Bound came into her lane of traffic, causing a head on collision.

The driver of the vehicle that came into the south bound lane of traffic causing the accident left the scene.

Light was transported to South Bend Memorial for her injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle with 57-year-old Brad Light was also transported for treatment.

31-year-old Kimberly McCann was the passenger in the at fault vehicle and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Seat belts were worn and alcohol does appear to be a factor in this accident. This case remains under investigation .

