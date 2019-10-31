Three families forced from homes after Elkhart apartment fire

A crew boarded up windows on an Elkhart apartment building Thursday.

The place on Marion Street was the scene of an early morning fire the day before.

"What a good way to start Thanksgiving and Christmas coming along, and not having a home. It's really hurtful to know that you lost everything in a fire," resident Melissa Polk said.

Polk and her husband have lived there since 2015. She is one of 10 people the Red Cross is helping as the couple and two other families search for new homes.

The Elkhart Fire Department said five adults and four children were displaced when they responded. The call came in at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

"I just woke up to someone banging on my door saying it was a fire," resident Desirae Cato said.

Cato was able to get some of her belongings from her apartment. She said her unit was damaged, but not as severely as others.

"I don't know if this a trick or a treat," she said. "I just know it's very unfortunate and kind of sad, but hey, I really don't know what else to say about it."

The fire department told 16 News Now that an unattended burning candle in one of the upstairs units was to blame. They say smoke detectors in the building did not activate or did not have working batteries, and crews found no detectors in the unit where the fire started.

Off camera, the building owner told 16 News Now that he noticed some residents removed their smoke detectors and batteries.

No one was hurt. And despite their sadness, residents are just happy everyone is OK.

"I'm happy that I'm still alive, my husband is still alive, the kids are safe, nobody got injured or died or what have you. I'm just happy everyone got out of the house safe and sound," Polk said.

