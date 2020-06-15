Three dead following multi-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

Three people are dead following an overnight crash on Strawberry and State Road 2 in St. Joseph County.

According to police, 3 vehicles were involved. At least one of those vehicles caught fire shortly after the crash with both the driver and passenger inside the car.

St. Joe County FACT is handling the investigation. They say one vehicle with two occupants is believed to have been traveling the wrong way down State Road 2 before hitting another vehicle -- with one occupant -- head on.

St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann confirmed all three were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say that a person inside a third vehicle that was involved was taken to the hospital; FACT confirms that third driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

