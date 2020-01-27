3 St. Joseph Co. dispatchers resign after retention pond incident

Three St. Joseph County 911 dispatchers have resigned this year.

Two of them were involved in the calls for help that came on New Year’s Eve, when the car of the Kleven family slid into a Mishawaka retention pond. Four-year-old James and his 2-year-old sister, Natalie, drowned.

“This event has impacted an entire staff. Even the folks that weren’t working have been affected. I think a lot of the time they do a, you know, evaluation as the stress of the job and when it comes time to, you know, weighing that versus doing something else where it’s not so stressful, I think we’ve had some folks that have left to pursue other opportunities,” 911 Center Director Ray Schultz told 16 News Now.

Schultz said an internal investigation into how the call was handled from a procedural perspective is winding down. He said it showed some irregularities but nothing improper.

Schultz said no one was fired and no one was forced to resign.

“It’s very stressful. This is a very stressful job, and when you take a call like that with some tragic outcomes, it’s affected every single person that works here in one way or another,” Schultz said.

