Three Rivers woman killed in single-vehicle Elkhart Co. crash

A Three Rivers woman is dead after a single-vehicle Elkhart County crash late Wednesday night.

The collision happened around 10:21 p.m. on State Road 15 north of U.S. 20, according to a release from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-eight-year-old Melody Griffith was headed north in a 2011 Jeep Wrangler when she tried to turn east into a parking lot in the 18000 block of U.S. 20. She reportedly ran over the median and, not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV.

Griffith was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of a fatal head injury.

After Griffith was ejected, the Jeep kept going through the parking lot before hitting a large cement barrier.

The crash remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

