Three Rivers Police searching for robbery suspect

Three Rivers Police are searching for a robbery suspect who robbed a convenience store late Friday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, Northside Beveridge on 135 N. Main Street was robbed.

Police say the suspect entered the store while the clerk was in a back office and took alcohol, cigarettes and emptied the cash register.

When the clerk came back out and confronted the suspect, the suspect flashed a black semi auto style pistol and left.

The suspect is described as a 6'1'' white male with blue eyes, wearing a white bandana on his face, black sweatshirt, blue t-shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

