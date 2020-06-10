Three Oaks Flag Day Parade to air on WNDU

Since 1952, Three Oaks, Michigan has been celebrating Flag Day with a community parade.

Today, it's considered the nation's largest Flag Day parade.

But for the first time in their 68 year history, the parade has been canceled.

This is because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still celebrate!

To keep the tradition alive, parade organizers in Three Oaks have put together a special tribute, with a look back on parade history, a salute to the flag, our veterans and more.

Tune in this Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. for the Three Oaks Flag Day Parade Tribute right here on WNDU.

