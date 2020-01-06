Three Mirrors Project turns broken pieces into beauty

"For people whose lives have come apart for a variety of reasons, the opportunity to have work that is valued and valuable … is one of the most wonderful things any person in this position can be given," says Betty, a resident at the Center for the Homeless in South Bend.

This is how Betty spends most of her afternoons, meticulously piecing wine corks around mirrors.

While the work might seem mundane to some, to Betty and other residents at the Center for the Homeless, it's life-affirming.

"Mirrors like this are handcrafted and assembled by guests that live here," said Steve Camilleri, executive director at the Center for the Homeless. "These are items that occur in nature or we have an item like cork that we want to be able to recycle, or slate that has been on folks' roofs. It's all about recycling and repurposing these items into beautiful, practical, functional pieces of art."

The Three Mirrors Project takes broken pieces, and people, and gives them new purpose.

"Taking these pieces that would maybe not get used otherwise and repurposed," Camilleri said. "Our guests are transforming their lives and giving them a vision for the future."

There are three types of mirrors: driftwood, wine cork and slate.

"What we do is try and find guests with a specific skill set," said Phil Newbold, chair of Center for the Homeless Board of Directors. "We'll interview them and fit them into that particular job."

The Center hopes to expand on this project, creating more opportunities for guests like Betty.

"If people want to help supply corks to us or are having slate pulled off their roof, any of those items will help us produce these mirrors that you're seeing all around here," Camilleri said.

If you would like to donate items to the Center for the Homeless, you can call the center at 574-282-8700 or drop them off at 813 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN, 46601.

