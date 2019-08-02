Three 14-year old boys identified after drowning in river in Mississippi

Authorities confirmed three bodies were pulled from the Biloxi River Thursday after responding to a report of a drowning.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed Travis Roberson, Javonte Johnson and Eric Smith Jr., all 14 years of age, were pulled from the water Thursday evening. Their causes of death were determined as accidental drownings.

Switzer said it appeared a larger group was at the Dedeaux Park area off River Road in Gulfport when one boy began struggling in the water. Another boy entered the water to help him but also began to struggle. A third boy tried to help the first two, but all three went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Roberson was recovered around 5:15 p.m., Johnson was recovered around 5:30 p.m. and Smith was recovered just after 7 p.m., according to Switzer.

Authorities received the initial report of a possible drowning just after 4 p.m.

Several agencies, including the Biloxi Police Department, Mississippi Marine Patrol and The Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, responded to the river to aid in the recovery.

