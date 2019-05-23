Tens of thousands without power due to severe storms

Tens of thousands of people across Michiana are without power following severe storms Thursday morning.

As of 5:45 a.m., NIPSCO is already reporting more than 10,000 outages in Michiana. This includes about 6,000 customers in Goshen, another 2,000 in Nappanee and about 3,500 in Warsaw.

Around 8,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without electricity. This includes about 3,000 people in the South Bend area, about 2,500 near White Pigeon and about 1,800 near Elkhart. Kosciusko County REMC is reporting more than 13,000 customers without power.