Thousands of students to get free backpack reflectors for school year

As student get ready to head back to school, there's a new initiative to help keep them safe.

It's about helping drivers see students as they head to school in the morning.

"We want you to be safe. We care about you, and we want you to use this device," said Mindy Overmyer, 1st Source Bank regional sales vice president.

1st Source Bank is giving 7,000 backpack reflectors to elementary students for free.

"It hooks to a child's backpack and it has a flashing signal, kind of a strobe, on it that allows cars and vehicles to see them so that they cannot be injured," Overmyer added.

The John Glenn Education Foundation reached out to 1st Source Bank about providing reflectors for its students. Bank leaders agreed, then went even farther. They decided to donate reflectors to these nine school corporations in their service area: Plymouth, Rochester, Argos, Bremen, Union North, Triton, Knox, Eastern Pulaski (WInamac) and John Glenn.

"Hopefully, these reflector lights will give a little bit more notice to any drivers out there in the morning, in the dark, and when they see them, hopefully they'll say, 'Oh, hey, that's a student. I better slow down. I better stop,'" John Glenn Education Foundation Secretary Lisa Sleek said.

The donation comes after the school bus-related deaths of four Michiana students in 2018. And now, the hope is that zero bus tragedies happen this year.

"Our whole mission is to impact as many lives of our students as possible," Sleek added.

The donations will be dropped off at each school corporation on Thursday, Aug. 1.

For more information, contact the John Glenn School Corporation at 574-586-3129.

