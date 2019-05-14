UPDATE: Power restored after more than 13K customers affected by outage

More than 13,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without electricity Tuesday morning.

Most of those people had their service restored by late Tuesday morning.

Some time around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, an equipment issue led to several failures, though the specifics of the cause was not available as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The outage map I&M had on its website was not entirely correct. The company says a glitch in the system showed a greater outage area, stretching all the way to just north of Fort Wayne, but they confirmed the outage mainly actually impacted residents in the greater Elkhart area.

Among those impacted were four Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation schools: Bittersweet, Horizon, Elsie Rogers and Discovery. Power has since been restored at those schools.

I&M said the outage originated at a substation in the Elkhart area.

