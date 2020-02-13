Thousands of dollars' worth of tires stolen from Mishawaka car dealerships

Thousands of dollars' worth of tires have been stolen from several Mishawaka car dealerships.

Gates Chevy World and Michiana Chrysler on McKinley Avenue are just two of the dealerships that have been impacted.

Several catalytic converters have reportedly been stolen as well.

President of Gates Chevy World Matt Helmkamp says this isn’t something new. It has been happening since Christmas.

Helmkamp says he believes the same group of people have been sneaking into car lots during non-business hours and taking the wheels off of several vehicles.

Since December, Helmkamp says at least 20 sets of wheels have been stolen from the dealership. That’s $80,000 just in wheels.

“It’s a shame that somebody thinks that that’s how to make a living, by stealing somebody’s stuff, but we are hopeful that they will get caught soon,” Helmkamp said.

Helmkamp also says he believes the thieves have been reselling the tires and rims on Facebook. He added that a group of individuals have been spotted recently loading up tires in an unknown truck with Illinois license plates.

Mishawaka police say they will be increasing patrols throughout the area, especially during non-business hours, to try and crack down on the tire thieves. However, Lt. Tim Williams says in order for the thefts to stop, police are going to need help from the public.

If you have any information regarding the thefts, you are asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.

