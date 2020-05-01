Thousands of Ben's Soft Pretzels delivered to front line workers

Thousands of front line workers are getting a special treat, thanks to a partnership between Ben's Soft Pretzels and the community.

It's called 'Pretzel Partner", and a $30 donation will sponsor a pretzel pack.

The pack includes 20 soft pretzels, 20 dipping sauces and delivery to a front line location of your choice.

Since the partnership began, Ben's Soft Pretzels has delivered thousands of pretzels to front line workers, including 1,100 to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

"It's the mental happiness, and that's one thing that I think that we as a brand want to make sure that we're doing," said co-founder Brian Krider. "Our part is to help our front line workers in their mental state, to bring some happiness."

To sponsor a pretzel pack, click here .

You can also purchase a take home pretzel kit to make with the family. To purchase a kit, click here .

