Thousands come to annual Cops and Goblins Halloween event

With Halloween just days away, it was time for Cops and Goblins in South Bend once again.

The lines formed all around Four Winds Field, where South Bend police handed out candy to grateful children.

The day got its start with Mayor Pete Buttigieg issuing an official proclamation for the South Bend Cubs having won the Midwest League championship this summer.

About 6,000 people attended Cops and Goblins in 2018. Police hoped for a similar turnout this year and were happy to see the community attend.

"We had about the same amount of people show up last year early on. We're very happy to see the same number this year," South Bend Police Department spokesman Ken Garcia said. "It's a great event. People look forward to it. After last year, people were calling us already, trying to plan for this year. [We're] grateful that the Cubs wanted to partner once again. We've got about 70 or so tables in there with lots and lots of candy – I've already had too much myself. But this is just wonderful. We're so happy that people are coming out and wanting to have some fun with us."

