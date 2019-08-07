Thor Motor Coach faces federal lawsuit questioning overtime pay

The piece-rate pay system of Thor Motor Coach is being challenged in federal court in South Bend.

A former employee who worked at plants in Bristol and Elkhart filed the suit, which alleges underpayment of overtime.

The suit claims Thor included both productive and nonproductive hours in the regular rate calculation in violation of federal law.

The suit also claims the company made unlawful deductions for the cost of tools employees were required to buy and use for work.

