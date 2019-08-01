Third party arrested after Starke Co. police revive man who overdosed

A report of a possible overdose led to the arrest of a North Judson woman in Starke County.

Police were called to the 7000 block of South County Road 100 West around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to our reporting partners at WKVI. Officers used naloxone on a man and took him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police say they got a search warrant for the home and arrested 24-year-old Tabitha Letson for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of heroin, a syringe, paraphernalia and synthetic urine.

Police also say the man who overdosed was not arrested at the scene due to his medical condition, but charges against him are pending.

