Third party arrested after Starke Co. police revive man who overdosed

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A report of a possible overdose led to the arrest of a North Judson woman in Starke County.
Police were called to the 7000 block of South County Road 100 West around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to our reporting partners at WKVI. Officers used naloxone on a man and took him to the hospital.
Meanwhile, police say they got a search warrant for the home and arrested 24-year-old Tabitha Letson for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of heroin, a syringe, paraphernalia and synthetic urine.
Police also say the man who overdosed was not arrested at the scene due to his medical condition, but charges against him are pending.