Thieves steal toilet paper at Sleeping Bear Dunes' restrooms

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan has closed all of its restrooms after vandals ransacked them and made off with toilet paper and hand sanitizer, two items made scarce by the coronavirus pandemic.

Park Superintendent Scott Tucker says vandals unrolled entire rolls of toilet paper and broke plastic dispensers to steal bags full of hand sanitizer over the weekend.

MLive.com reports that in response, the park locked all of its restrooms Monday because they lack items needed for visitors to safely use them.

The park’s outdoor spaces remain open to the public under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

3/25/2020 2:14:50 PM (GMT -4:00)

