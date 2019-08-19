Thieves steal family member's ashes from Colorado family's home

While in the process of moving, nearly everything that belongs to Tia Marie Johnson and her family was in a storage unit. This past week, criminals broke in and took almost every item, including her grandfather's ashes.

The crime happened Thursday at about 9:30 p.m.

Johnson said the crime was caught on camera, but the storage unit's manager is not returning calls from KKTV requesting to share it with the public.

Johnson said the criminals used a U-Haul truck to commit the crime after breaking the lock on her storage unit. Although they had insurance, it only covers about $2,000 of the $7,000 worth of items stolen.

Some of the items are priceless to Johnson.

“I actually collapsed crying because that was like everything we had accomplished in the last four years that we’ve been together,” she said.

Johnson just had a wedding. Among the items stolen: wedding gifts, her children's toys, personal information, Social Security cards and bridal shower gifts.

Copyright 2019 KKTV via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.