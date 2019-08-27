Thieves steal $30K in tools from Goshen automotive business

Mark Barton has been in business for 18 years, and he's worked at his location on Logan Street for nearly two of them.

He's always been in Goshen and never expected to be in a situation like this.

“I pulled into the parking lot Sunday morning and my wheelbarrow is right alongside the shop," Barton said.

It was his first sign that something was wrong.

“I wander into the office and I start looking for the money, in the location that we keep it, and the money’s gone, and I kind of start looking around the office, and I’m like, there’s a lot of things gone," he explained.

Barton owns BMS Automotive Specialists. He believes thieves broke into his property around 1 a.m. Saturday and took off with an estimated $30,000 in tools. He contacted police, and then discovered exactly how at least one of the thieves got inside.

“From there, we realized they came out here and found a block of wood and rolled it up below the window here, and they had pried the glass open. Once they were in the building, they were able to unlock the door," he described.

Barton said he had some of the tools for as long as he’s been in the business.

He’s working on buying new ones but said, “You can’t spend money that you don’t have.”

He also took to social media about the robbery. The list of missing items and other posts on Facebook received hundreds of comments and shares. They also sparked some donations.

Barton said he’s more of a giver than a taker, and this robbery almost took everything from him.

“It hurts financially, but it’s a physical violation of my space, and I’d have to say that that probably is what hurts more than anything,” he said.

Barton said his insurance did not cover what was stolen. He is considering selling one of his classic cars to help him -- and the shop -- get back on track.

Goshen police say they are still investigating.

