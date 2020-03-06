Therapy dog brings joy to patients at Goshen Hospital

A special pooch is making her rounds through the halls of Goshen Hospital, spreading joy and getting treats. But Labradoodle Runa is also helping patients.

Runa makes her rounds through the hospital alongside her owner, Claire Gisel. The hospice social worker adopted Runa and quickly noticed her unusually calm demeanor.

"Runa functions in two different roles," Gisel said. "We started with her volunteering with hospice patients and then through that process became a registered pair here at the hospital."

Runa provides a sense of calm and joy for patients and their families. Claire and Runa share a special bond: a shared mission to provide comfort in the final moments of someone's life.

Whether it be a prayer or a nuzzle, the duo is helping patients and their families in their most difficult moments.

