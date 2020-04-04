Therapist, speaker talks about a "Happy at Home" framework during pandemic

Your mental health is important.

Professionals say scary and unprecedented times can cause fear, anxiety and depression.

Saturday, a mental health therapist talked with 16 News Now about some things that may help you during this pandemic.

Rhonda Gipson-Willis, of South Bend, has been a licensed mental health therapist for over 17 years.

She is also a speaker and life coach.

Helping people is her passion; she pours into people in one-on-one settings and in front of big crowds.

Gipson-Willis said: "It is okay not to be okay," during this difficult time.

She developed a five-step "Happy at Home" framework to stay mentally healthy while at home.

First, she said, help yourself heal.

"Recognizing that this is really new and what's likely to happen is, because of the slow down, people will be encountering feelings they hadn't dealt with otherwise," Gipson-Willis said.

Next, allow space and room to breathe.

"A lot of us have been thrown into new roles and because of that it's created a go-to-go that was already on top of a go-go-go for some folks. So it's really taking time to stop, pause and breathe, so they can adequately explore the landscape of this new normal," Gipson-Willis said.

Third, pace yourself during times of uncertainty.

"Number four is pivot what doesn't bring you joy. Again, we are talking about the new normal, those things that worked before may not work in this season," Gipson-Willis said.

Last, she said you do not have to do this like everyone else.

"Just because it works for you doesn't mean it's going to work for me, and that's okay. This is the time to own your own process," Gipson-Willis said.

Although times are tough, Gipson-Willis said she is confident we will turn the corner.

"I'm hoping at the end of this we all recognize that as human beings we have an opportunity to really step into our best selves, and that's going to include making sure we are mentally on par," Gipson-Willis said.

Gipson-Willis said it is important to check in on each other, especially those who may live alone.

She said someone you know may show a brave face on social media, but may be struggling behind the scenes.

Gipson-Willis said a lot of therapists are doing virtual therapy sessions with clients during this pandemic.

There are still resources out there if you need them.

Stay safe!