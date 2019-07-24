The stretch of nice weather continues

Another beautiful day lined up! Once again we will see plenty of sunshine, slightly below normal temperatures, and low humidity making it very comfortable. Highs should be a degree or two warmer than yesterday, in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies remain, but temperatures will continue to slowly creep up. Tomorrow we will be in the low 80s. The humidity will be just a touch higher, but still in the comfortable range. We’ll be getting into the mid to upper 80s this weekend, and feeling muggy again, but not like what we saw last week. Rain chances are slim to none through Saturday, but ramp up a bit starting Sunday night into early next week.