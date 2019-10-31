Nasty Halloween weather causes flooding in Michigan

The nasty weather Thursday caused some roads to flood in certain areas around Michiana.

There was a lot of flooding on North Berrien Street in New Buffalo Thursday evening, right near the Marina Grand Resort.

A resident asked 16 News Now to come check it out.

"We noticed it creeping up, and all of the sudden it was on the lawn. ... We had something similar to this happen 12 years ago, where the street flooded and the mayor back then and everyone were out here helping, and now we can't find any help," resident Jen Deadman said.

