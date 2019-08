More great sounds were heard today outside the Morris Performing Arts Center Friday.

Dozens enjoyed Fridays by the Fountain this week, as the band Out by Eight took the stage, encouraging some folks to get on their feet.

The free concert series happens every Friday and also features a variety of food vendors to choose from.

There are a few more Fridays by the Fountain left. The summer series ends Aug. 30.

To hear from one couple in attendance, watch the video above.