Hot weather impacts pets, cars, elderly population

With these blistering temperatures, veterinarian Dr. Kathleen Neuhoff with Magrane Pet Medical Center in Mishawaka said the safest option is to keep pets inside, in the air conditioning, with access to water at all times.

If you do take your pet outside, it should be in the early morning, for no more than 10 minutes. Neuhoff said it is better if pets are on grass rather than pavement.

Pets can develop heat strokes quickly, and Neuhoff said paying attention to warning signs is key.

“Panting is probably the biggest one. If they are acting like they are not wanting to go any further, that’s also one. Anxious looks, pacing and restlessness are other signs. If their temperatures rise, they can come to a point where they can actually have seizures,” Neuhoff said.

Next, preparing your car for the heat. Car mechanics at Zolman Tire said you want to check your fluids, and if your radiator is dirty, they recommended getting it flushed. You also want to check your tire pressure.

If you do not take these things seriously, the general manager at Zolman Tire said your car can overheat.

And lastly, the elderly population can be impacted during this hot weather.

Megan Rogers with REAL Services said keeping the elderly safe is important, especially if they have dementia.

She recommended making sure their electricity, air conditioners, fans and water are all working.

There are many cooling centers available, such as churches, hospitals, police departments and community centers.

