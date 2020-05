The city of Mishawaka is reopening.

All government buildings opened back up to the public today.

Mishawaka parks, Eberhart Golf Course and the Mishawaka Riverwalk have been open during the pandemic.

Playgrounds, pavilions, the Battell Center, community rooms and restrooms will continue to be closed.

Mishawaka officials say they're following the governor's guidelines and the St. Joseph County Health Department's mask and hand sanitizer orders.