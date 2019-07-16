‘The answer is no’: SBPD Chief responds to calls for his resignation

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Tuesday to discuss the recent resignation of Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and community distrust with his department.

On June 16, O’Neill shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan when he approached him with a knife outside the Central High Apartments.

O’Neill’s body camera was not on at the time.

This morning, Chief Ruszkowski was asked about the support and criticism of the South Bend Police Department.

“I know the questions have come up if I was going to resign or not and the answer is no,” Ruszkowski said. “I’ve been here 31 years, I’ve dedicated half my life to this police department and I don’t intend on leaving now.”

You can watch the entire interview from Tuesday morning in the video above.

