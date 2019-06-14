The Whistle Pigs take center stage for Fridays by the Fountain

Residents of Michiana were treated to some free music at Fridays by the Fountain.

Each Friday through August, people can head to the Jon R. Hunt plaza outside the Morris Performing Arts Center for the concert series. The lunch-time concert series features local blues, folk and jazz bands.

On Friday June 14, The Whistle Pigs took center stage.

"We have The Whistle Pigs here this week. It's gorgeous weather and we would love it if you came out next week to see Hey Annie, an Americana classic rock band," said Jane Moore, Director of Booking and Event Services at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The concerts are free and run from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To see the full schedule visit: morriscenter.org/fridays-by-the-fountain