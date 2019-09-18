The Wall That Heals veteran memorial now in South Bend

A scaled-down replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., has made a stop here in Michiana.

It is called The Wall That Heals and has more the 58,000 names of those who were lost or killed in the Vietnam War.

“It’s my opportunity to help the veterans in the community and provide an education that individuals may not be able to receive, but yhe Wall That Heals and the original founders wanted it to do just that, help the healing of the nation,” site manger Vic Muschler said. “And by us bringing this to the community, the community does all of the work, but we get to be a part of that healing process.”

The wall is around 375 feet in length and more than 7 feet tall at its highest point.

The wall travels the country and will be in South Bend at St. Joseph Cemetery until Sunday at 3 p.m. The display is open to the general public 24/7 and is free, although donations are encouraged.

In addition to the wall, there is a mobile museum with pieces of Vietnam history and videos to educate people on the Vietnam War.

The wall took civilians and members of the National Guard five hours to complete on Wednesday. Events are planned throughout the week, including a soft opening ceremony Thursday morning.

Other events include:

-Catholic Mass with Bishop Kevin Rhoades in the chapel at 11 a.m. Thursday.

-A ceremony and wreath laying by Arisinoe Martin Circle No. 78 of the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic Thursday at 6 p.m.

-School visits 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday

-Home Town Heroes Ceremony with Fly Over Saturday at 10 a.m.

