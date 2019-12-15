The South Bend Animal Resource Center's adoption event was a huge success

The South Bend Animal Resource Center had its third annual Silent Night Adoption event Sunday, and it was a huge success.

The idea was to adopt out all adoptable animals, to help clear the shelter; hence creating a 'silent night.'

The adoption fee dropped to $25.00 for this event.

“Every year we tend to get inundated with animals...Right before the holidays we see a significant increase in animals that come into the shelter, and so this is our way of helping find those animals homes before the holidays,” said Director of the South Bend Animal Resource Center, Jenn Gobel.

“Not everyone thinks of South Bend Animal Resource Center for adoptions…So people think of dumping animals, or maybe it's not a happy place,” said Veterinarian Mariah Covey.

At last check, about 20 animals were adopted during the event.

“To see some of the animals who have been here for months going unnoticed, being seen today. People might have come in for one animal; it wasn't the instant love connection they were hoping, and the other animal who has been here for months actually got selected,” Covey said.

Covey spends her free time volunteering at the shelter and knows these animals well.

“Every animal here has a story you don't know about…Several years ago I started coming on my day off, which is Friday, and I vaccinate all the animals for rabbis. I check any sick ones or injured ones,” Covey said.

The shelter does not have a full-time veterinarian, so Covey's hard work helps keep the place running.

Staff said weekends are busy adoption days for them.

The shelter is open the first Saturday of each month.

If you cannot adopt, but want to help, they are taking donations, and need things like food, toys, office supplies.