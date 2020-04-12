The Skillet serves up Easter meals for Michiana

While many businesses are struggling during the pandemic,The Skillet Restaurant in South Bend saw lines down the street earlier on Sunday.

People waited in line two to three hours, with a line of cars stretching down Ironwood and past Jefferson Boulevard.

It was all to get their hands on the Skillet's Easter holiday dinners.

Some of those waiting say the Polish dinner with sausage and noodles is always a big hit.

Customers could pick up their order outside the restaurant.

"A little shock, we figured there would be a line but we didn't figure it would be this long," customer Dave Reed said.

"The Skillet will be open for a long time based on the profits they should make during this time, that's all I can tell ya," customer Michael Anglin said. "They're doing great today."

"It's worth it, it's worth it some of it might not make it back to the house," Teri Stephens joked.

The Skillet is offering orders for pick-up throughout the week.

