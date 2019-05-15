Ride of Silence in Goshen honors cyclists killed on the roads

Bicyclists worldwide are taking part in the Ride of Silence, an event that honors cyclists killed by careless or distracted drivers in the past year.

In Goshen Wednesday night, dozens of people gathered outside Lincoln Avenue Cycling shop. They first heard a poem and bowed their heads to pray before embarking on a 10-mile, silent ride around the city.

“Everybody is always in a hurry -- I, as well. But you know, when you see a cyclist, take those few extra moments to pick your time if you do have to go around them. Give them the 3 feet that they need and be patient,” said Danny Jones, event organize and Lincoln Avenue Cycling owner.

Jones emphasized cyclists also need to obey traffic laws, such as stopping at stop signs and red lights.

According to Jones, two area cyclists were killed in September 2018, one of whom lost his life in a hit-and-run crash near North Webster in Kosciusko County.

