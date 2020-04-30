The Ragamuffin Bakery opens inside the Hibberd in South Bend

A new bakery officially opened its doors Thursday morning in South Bend.

The Ragamuffin is located inside the Hibberd building on Main Street.

Owner Abigail Gillian was excited to open a permanent location after selling baked-goods in the South Bend Farmer's Market and the Circa Arts Gallery.

The Ragamuffin is following CDC guidelines during the pandemic, so they're open for carry-only, and just three people are allowed inside at one time.

All customers are asked to wear a face mask or face covering.

Gillian is optimistic about opening during the pandemic.

"If this is just a 30-minute bright spot or change out of their day and routine, then that's great," she said. "I've done my job."

The Ragamuffin is open Tuesday-Friday, 7-3 p.m., Saturday 8-2 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday.

