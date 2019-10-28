'The Price is Right Live!' coming to Elkhart

"The Price is Right Live!" is coming on down to Elkhart this spring.

The interactive stage show will make its way to the Lerner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Eligible attendees just might be called down to win prizes like appliances, vacations or a new car.

Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. They can be purchased at the Lerner box office, by calling 574-293-4469 or visiting thelerner.com and using promo code PLINKO.

About 'The Price is Right Live!'

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show...from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. If you're a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show! Please refer to the Show Rules and Show FAQ for details.



