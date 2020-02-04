Notre Dame hockey team skates with kids at Howard Park

The Notre Dame hockey team spent time with some young fans Tuesday night.

Players and coaches skated with fans at Howard Park.

One player said the team does a lot of community events in order to get to know fans and show their appreciation.

Kids said they loved playing tag with the players on the ice and even scored some autographs.

"I can remember when I was their age, meeting college players, meeting pro guys and just seeing their demeanor, seeing their work ethic and seeing how they go about their lives, and that really had an impact on me and helped me get to where I am today. So if we can help these kids today get to where they want to be, then that's a huge success for us," player Cameron Burke said.

This is the first community event the team has done at Howard Park.

