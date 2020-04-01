The Mendel Center livestreaming musicians amid gig cancellations

With gig cancellations and music venues shut down during the pandemic, musicians are finding new ways to try and reach an audience.

Now The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College is bringing the show right to your home.

"Siusan O'Rourke and Zig Zeitler, they are a husband and wife duo, they are Michigan-based. They're doing an all Irish concert for us," Grace Kelmer says. She is the Director of The Mendel Center Mainstage.

They can't hit that music venues because of the coronavirus pandemic. So The Mendel Center is helping artists reach an audience as we all hunker down and stay home. It's called Remotely Interested, Live To Your Living Room.

"Our goal is to keep people from going stir-crazy on one hand but also to help our artists stay busy, give them a paid gig because they have lost so much of their own business and their livelihood depends on those live performances," Kelmer says.

These shows are on Facebook live from The Mendel Center's Facebook page and there is no cost to watch, but there's still a way to help these artists.

"If anyone is interested and willing to support the series financially with a donation there will be a link in each of the video notes," Kelmer adds.

Supporting the arts during a tough time as a pandemic takes hold of the country.

"We're ok, you know, we've had a lot of gig cancellations because of it. We understand it, but it's also given us the opportunity to be able to reach people in other places and in other ways," Siusan O'Rourke says.

Playing from their own home to reach people in a time when music might just be the best medicine.

"Supporting music, especially in a time like this, what can lift people's spirits up better than music? Music is like the magic of the world that kind of holds us all together, and keeps us all together, and keeps us focused as one big family I think," Zig Zeitler says.

For more information on the Remotely Interested series and to donate click here

You can also donate here