Disney's "The Lion King" is coming to the Morris Performing Arts Center Wednesday for the very first time, and it's unlike any show South Bend has seen.

Last week, 16 News Now's Melissa Stephens gave viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes-look at how the performance comes together.

On Tuesday, we met up with some actors involved in the show. They showed why the show is so unique, from the great costumes, amazing music and, of course, the puppets.

And if you only remember one scene, make sure it's the opening number.

"If you have the opportunity to come see the show, what I would say is the opening number, take it all in," one actor said. "It's the most beautiful opening number of any musical ever. There is a reason this show started whatever movie 1994, Broadway 1998 the tour has been out since like 1998, 1999. There is a reason this show in particular touches people all over the world. I think there are nine companies of 'The Lion King' across the world right now, and that's because it's universal."

"The Lion King" opens Wednesday at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

