The Lerner Theatre postpones March events due to coronavirus

The Lerner Theatre is postponing all March events due to the coronavirus.

From the Office of Mayor Rod Roberson:



All events for the month of March at the Lerner have been postponed.

The Price is Right event will be rescheduled for a later date and The Lerner is working with the promoter of the show to reschedule. Communications to ticket-buyers for the Price is Right will be forthcoming.

Ticket-holders for the remaining shows in March will receive communications for those dates in the near future.

“We have made this decision and are erring on the side of caution. This situation is ever-evolving and we, along with our healthcare and public safety officials, are continuing to evaluate the circumstances around future events.” – Mayor Roberson

“We appreciate your support and cooperation in helping protect our community. This is a tough situation for all venues across the country, but we are being proactive in the best interest of our patrons, employees, and artists visiting The Lerner.” –Michelle Frank, General Manager, The Lerner



