The Lagrange County 4-H Fair moving forward as planned

The Lagrange County 4-H Fair is moving forward as planned.

The fair will be happening July 11th through 18th-- but it will be different than usual.

The 4-H participants will be using the "Show and Go" format to exhibit their projects and animals, while still allowing for distancing.

The number of shows per day and the number of people at the fairgrounds will be limited, and common areas will be cleaned between each show.

4-H families will also be allowed to exhibit their projects or animals virtually, if they choose.

