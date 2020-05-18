The Kitchen Skatepark owner explains reasons for closing

For eight years, The Kitchen Skatepark has been the place to be locally for BMX riders and skateboarders.

“We just wanted to make a safe place for kids to ride, kids to come out and have fun,” explained Brett Banasiewicz, the park’s owner.

The indoor park located on Sample Street in South Bend is closing the last day of May, in part because the relatively mild winter sent riders outside. Plus, when the coronavirus pandemic affected Hoosier establishments, The Kitchen closed temporarily to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Banasiewicz had the park built as a personal training facility in 2011, when he was riding high in the BMX world as a professional. The following year, however, he suffered a career-ending brain injury after falling on his bike.

The Kitchen transitioned into a place for Brett to see others attempt to reach their dreams, like his cousin, Hannan Roberts, who became the first American to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in BMX freestyle, earlier this year.

“Seeing her progression has actually been really, really huge and very vital to the skate park,” he remarked.

Seeing the evolution of the park layout and the athletes is what Banasiewicz will miss.

“My favorite part has been watching the kids evolve from young riders to 15- and 16-year-old athletes, I guess,” said Banasiewicz.

The final weekend of riding will be May 29th through May 31st. Banasiewicz said the anticipated hours of operation for those days will be as follows: Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 12-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 5-9 p.m.

The indoor ramps will be sold, and the money will be given to a charitable cause, since The Kitchen is a non-profit.

