The Kitchen Skatepark opens doors for very last time

The Kitchen Skatepark in South Bend opened its doors for the very last time Sunday.

The park, which had been closed for the majority of the last few months, took a big financial hit during the pandemic forcing their doors to close for good.

However, that did not stop both amateur and pro riders from enjoying the skatepark's last weekend.

Despite seeing The Kitchen Skatepark come to the end, owner Brett Banaziewicz is staying positive with a message for riders just like him.

"If you have a goal, set your mind to the goal and follow through because that is what I did eight years ago," Banaziewicz says. "We made it eight years which is phenomenal for a skate park in the Midwest. That's awesome."

Banaziewicz says there is no plan right now to take The Kitchen Skatepark somewhere else, but advises he is not ruling it out as a possibility.